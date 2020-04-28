Home Depot takes up to 35% off grills, gazebos, and other outdoor essentials

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off various patio accessories, grills, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill for $399.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This model features three in-line tube burners for a total of 27000 BTUs alongside 600-square inches of cooking area. You’ll be able to control each burner individually alongside the charcoal firebox with vents. Side tables give you plenty of room to prepare food and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Meanwhile, those in need of some sun cover will want to consider the Paragon Outdoor 10- by 12-foot Gazebo for $583.81. You’d typically pay around $700 for this gazebo. This is the best price we’ve tracked. You’ll get 120-square feet of shaded coverage with this gazebo, making it a great addition to any outdoor seating area. The built-in vent system helps “maintain consistent airflow.” Rated 4/5 stars.

You’ll find even more outdoor and summer essentials in today’s sale with discounts up to 35% off the regular going rate. With many stores shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a great time to outfit your space for warmer weather this year.

Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill features:

Overall 600 sq. In. Porcelain cast iron grates (300 sq. In. Charcoal and 300 sq. In. Gas) plus 209 sq. In. Porcelain wiring warming rack (105 sq. In. Charcoal and 105 sq. In. Gas)

Two double-layer Stainless Steel lids with integrated temperature gauge and Stainless Steel handle. Charcoal firebox with two air vents. Side tables for food preparation and grill tools.

Stainless Steel panels: automatic ignition system on the gas grill side, with three 9000-btu burners (total 27000 BTUs); slide-away air vent on the charcoal side, and spring handle for adjusting charcoal pan.

