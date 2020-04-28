Take your at-home crafts next level with a Cameo 4 bundle up to $100 off

Today only, Woot is offering some deep deals on Silhouette craft cutter machines. One standout is the Silhouette Cameo 4 Black Edition at $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $300 and currently down at $279 on Amazon, today’s offer is up to $100 off and the best we can find. Take your at-home craft game up a notch with this desktop cutting machine bundle. Perfect for custom made decor items, small trinkets, and more, it comes with the cutting machine itself, a 12-inch cutting mat, an auto blade, design software to get you started, and more. It also features a new built-in roll feeder “for quickly cutting vinyl and heat transfer material” and a cross cutter “for a clean straight edge on your vinyl roll.” Along with the 1-year warranty from Silhouette, this model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

A great add-on for any Silhouette cutting machine bundle is the Silhouette Tool Kit. At under $13 Prime shipped, it includes “all the tools you need” like a hook, scraper, spatula, pick-me- up, and more.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Silhouette sale right here. You’ll find other cutting machine bundles and 3D printers starting from $225.

For more ideas on how to keep the kids busy during social distancing, Nordstrom’s kids’ section has some great options including games, crafts, and more.

More on the Silhouette America Cameo 4 Black Edition:

The silhouette Cameo 4 is the evolution in desktop cutting. Conveniently stored in the machine’s compact pull-out drawer is a new built in roll feeder for quickly cutting vinyl and heat transfer material directly from a roll. On the back of the Cameo 4 you will find a built in cross cutter allowing for a clean straight edge cut on your vinyl roll for your next project.

