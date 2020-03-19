While most of us are at home social distancing, Nordstrom released a list of games and toys to help keep your kids busy. Stock up on puzzles, activity sets and more items they’ll love. The list contains over 94 items and prices start at just $9. Plus, Nordstrom is currently offering 25% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders. So quickly head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Nordstom’s list below.

Games

Games are a great way for your kids to interact and will help to keep them busy as the time passes. The Peacable Kindom Lemonade Shake Up Game is priced at just $12 and is a cooperative decision-making contest. This game plays two to four players and is great for ages four or older.

For kids ages 12 and up the Thames & Kosmos ‘Lost Cities’ Board Game is a great past time for them. Each player guides a team of explorers on up to five expeditions to find five forgotten cities. Whichever teams find the cities first wins. You can purchase this game for just $30.

Puzzles

If you have little girls at home the Ravensburger 216-piece Disney 3D Castle Puzzle is a must-have. This puzzle features more than 100 favorite Disney characters and transforms into a 3D castle. It’s a great project for ages 12 or older and will help to keep their minds active while out of school. Originally priced at $70, however Nordstrom currently has it marked down to $52.

Crafts

With Easter just around the corner the Kid Made Modern Egg Painting Party Kit would be a really fun craft for your kids. This set is great for ages six or greater and comes with six wooden eggs for them to paint. It also comes with supplies for decorating and will help to keep them busy for hours. Best of all, it’s priced at just $15.

Another fun craft for kids is the Kluts Make and Style Headbands Kit for just $16. This is a great creative outlet for them to design their own headbands. This set comes with an array of items including two headbands, cat ears, three fabric ties, and much more.

Toys

Finally, from Skip Hop, the Explore and More Follow Me Bree Crawl Toy is priced at just $18 and is sure to keep your little one occupied. This toy is for ages 5-months or older and helps to promote their sensory and motor skills. With over 100 reviews from Nordstrom customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Which of these items from Nordstrom are you most interested in for your children? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best social distancing apps that are currently on sale.

