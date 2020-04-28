Hoover’s SmartWash Deep Cleaner is up to $100 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hoover SmartWash Corded Upright Deep Cleaner (FH52004PC) for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $270 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $100 off and the best we can find. Just for comparison sake, very similar models sell for around $200 at Amazon and directly from Hoover. While great for removing dust, hair, and harmful allergens from your floors, this model will finally rid your home of pet messes and the like too. It has an auto mix function, a dual tank for simple refills, included 8-foot hose, the 2-in-1 attachment tool, and some cleaning solution to get the ball rolling. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

With $100 in savings today, you have more than enough to score some extra cleaning solution so you don’t run out at the worst possible time. The included container is a good start but the Hoover Paws & Claws Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo is ideal for tough stains and will cost just a fraction of today’s savings. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll also need to vacuum as well, but luckily we have a $110 discount on the Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum as well as a host of Dyson offers from $140 right here. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more. 

Hoover SmartWash Corded Upright Deep Cleaner:

Remove stubborn pet messes and dirt from your home with this Hoover SmartWash automatic carpet cleaner. The auto mix and clean feature helps you plan the cleaning process for maximum efficiency, while the dual-tank system is ideal for simple refills and emptying. This Hoover SmartWash automatic carpet cleaner features an ultra-light frame for easy mobility and storage.

