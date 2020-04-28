Save $110 on Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum at a new low of $369.50

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in black for $369.59 shipped when code ROBOROCK4M has been used at checkout. Usually selling for $480, that saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Equipped with a laser-guidance system, Roborock S5 sports Alexa integration for connecting with your smart home. It touts a 150-minute runtime as well as 2000Pa suction, allowing this vac to thoroughly clean spaces both large and small without breaking a sweat. And for when the need arises, it can also handle mopping as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $180 at Amazon. This option lacks laser guidance and the longer runtime associated with the Roborock model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and the like.

For those who don’t mind doing the vacuuming themselves, we’re seeing quite a few Dyson deals headlined by the V7 Motorhead at $153. Find even more discounts priced from $140. You’ll find that and more in our Home Goods guide.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best Navigational Abilities robot vacuum by TechGearLab. Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

