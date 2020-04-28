Tidily top off two DualShock 4 controllers with PowerA’s $16 Charging Station

Amazon is offering the PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 15% in savings compared with recent pricing and comes within $0.02 of the lowest Amazon offer tracked over the last year. This charging station is an excellent way to not only prepare your controllers for the next game session, but also a way to streamline your setup. I use similar docks in my setup and love how they help keep me organized. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that those controllers are being topped off, it’s time to peruse Today’s Best Game Deals to find your next favorite title. We’ve got all sorts of affordable titles with Final Fantasy VII currently priced at a mere $8.

Have PS5 on your mind? If so, now’s a great time to prepare for pre-order. We pieced together a handy guide that lists which retailers will let you sign up for notifications. Head over there to get ahead of the competition.

PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station features:

Charge up to 2 DualShock 4 controllers simultaneously

Never worry about running out of battery

Charges your controllers through an AC adapter

Officially licensed product

Matches your PlayStation 4 system and DualShock 4 controllers

