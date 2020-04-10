While Sony unveiled quite a few PlayStation 5 specs a few weeks back, the company has yet to show off the actual console. Thankfully we’ve finally gotten a look at what the new DualSense controller will look like, and it’s quite a bit different than what we’ve used throughout much of the past decade. Even without showing us what the console looks like, Sony has continued to plow ahead with a planned holiday 2020 release date. With PS4 having released around 7-years ago, demand is likely to be high. Thankfully several retailers are making it easier for you to lock in that PS5 pre-order by signing up for notifications. Continue reading to find direct links.

Best Buy

For many, shopping at Best Buy seems like an obvious choice. It is well know for being filled with the latest tech, so placing a PS5 pre-order there can feel like a no-brainer. The company is on the ball with a simple landing page highlighting specs allows customers to enter an email address for a notification once a PS5 pre-order can be placed.

GameStop

Another popular place to nab your next-generation console is GameStop. It’s one of the only dedicated video game stores still alive and kicking and therefore it is not passing up its opportunity to cash in on some sales. Unlike Best Buy, GameStop’s PS5 pre-order landing page trades a specification list for several paragraphs that break down some of the consoles headlining features.

Target

Last on the list is Target. Since it is not necessarily at the top of everyone’s list, it may serve as a great backup plan if Best Buy and GameStop sell out too quickly. Out of all the retailers listed here, Target offers the least information about PlayStation 5 on its notification sign-up page outside of an anticipated holiday 2020 release date.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re anything like me, you won’t be taking any chances and will sign up to be notified by each retailer. Out of all three companies listed above, Target will be my preferred option as RedCard may very well shave 5% off the total. That being said, it doesn’t seem likely that all three companies will send out notifications at the exact same time.

Bearing this in mind you will need to prioritize either a potential of 5% in savings or having a better chance of locking in your PS5 pre-order. We wish Amazon would have made the list, but if and when they do, we anticipate a PS5 pre-order to show up somewhere around here. Either way, we wish you the best of luck.

