Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of the Tomb Raider $8, RE2 Deluxe $23, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $15 and $20, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the best around right now. “Outgunned and outnumbered,” Lara must become one with the jungle, “strike suddenly and disappear like a Jaguar, use mud as camouflage,” and still find her way to the hidden city. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a series of new digital franchise Xbox sales, Trials of Mana, Dragon Ball Fighterz, Yakuza Kiwami, Diablo III: Eternal, Rocket League Ultimate, and much more. All of the ongoing Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $34 (Reg. $60)
- New PSN sale up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
- Capcom Nintendo Switch game sale from $10
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Xbox digital Call of Duty franchise sale FREE+
- Xbox digital Final Fantasy franchise sale FREE+
- Xbox digital Resident Evil franchise sale FREE+
- Trials of Mana $42 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Dragon Ball Fighterz $8 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza Kiwami $8 (Reg. $20)
- PUBG $8 (Reg. $20)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- Borderlands: GOTY digital $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima release dates have now been unveiled
Pac-Man Championship 2 goes FREE to keep folks occupied at home
Cyberpunk 2077 console will be the last Limited Edition Xbox One X ever made
SteelSeries, Cyberpunk 2077 partner to launch official headsets + accessories
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!