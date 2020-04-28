Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of the Tomb Raider $8, RE2 Deluxe $23, more

- Apr. 28th 2020 9:37 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $15 and $20, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the best around right now. “Outgunned and outnumbered,” Lara must become one with the jungle, “strike suddenly and disappear like a Jaguar, use mud as camouflage,” and still find her way to the hidden city. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a series of new digital franchise Xbox sales, Trials of Mana, Dragon Ball Fighterz, Yakuza Kiwami, Diablo III: Eternal, Rocket League Ultimate, and much more. All of the ongoing Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

