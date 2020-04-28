New Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds see first discount to $119 (Reg. $150)

Verizon Wireless offers the new Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $118.97 shipped. Simply add two of these filler items to your cart to see your total drop by 30%. This is the first discount we’ve seen from the regular $150 price tag since these headphones were announced. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree so far.

Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.

Beats Powerbeats feature:

High-performance wireless earphones

Up to 15 hours of listening time

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability

Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

