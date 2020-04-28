Save $20 on Samsung’s MacBook-ready 500GB T5 Portable USB-C SSD at $90

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 500GB T5 Portable USB-C Solid State Drive for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $110, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer saves you $20 and comes within $3 of the best we’ve seen so far this year. Samsung’s portable SSD is based on V-NAND storage, which offers 540MB/s transfer speed thanks to the USB-C connectivity. The drive’s aluminum enclosure is shock-resistant and won’t hog too much desk space thanks to its compact design. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,500 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save some cash and grab WD’s 2TB My Passport Ultra instead. This alternative packs four times the storage as the lead deal, but ditches the SSD for a hard drive. It’ll only run you $80 at Amazon right now, and still comes equipped with USB-C connectivity that’ll earn you out of the box MacBook compatibility.

Those who want to expand their system’s built-in storage will want to take a look at Kingston’s latest release. The brand has just unveiled its most recent NVME SSDs, which pack up tp 3.5GB/s and are priced from $74.

Samsung 500GB T5 Portable USB-C SSD features:

Back up your system or move data between computers with this 500GB Samsung portable solid-state drive. Transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s let you save and share larger files easily, and the lightweight design fits into your pocket or bag. This durable USB 3.0 portable solid-state drive uses AES 256-bit encryption for reliable data security.

