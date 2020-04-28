It’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deal collection and we have a great one for you. Including some absolute classics from the Square Enix archive, today’s lineup is filled with iconic JRPGs from some of the most beloved franchises in gaming history. That’s on top of some productivity offers and even more. Today’s highlights include a load of Final Fantasy games from the original right through to FF VIII as well as the entire Dragon Quest mobile series, Chrono Trigger, and Cloud Outline Pro. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :Wot: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST II: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hack RUN: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flying Ruler Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3(Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NeuralCam NightMode: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drum Tuner – iDrumTune Pro: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II:

A great adventure that transcends time and space…Our hero Morrow and heroine Aemo travel through the present, past, and future and gain allies along the way on their great quest to save the world. Abilities and summon magic Battle monsters with a simple and strategic active command system! Select from abilities like magic, skills, and powerful summons to battle terrifying enemies and emerge victorious!

