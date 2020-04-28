Lock-in a year of Forbes Magazine for just $4 with free delivery (Reg. $20+)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Forbes Magazine for just $3.99 with free delivery. Simply add the 1-year subscription to your cart and apply our 9TO5TOYS code to redeem the special price. Regularly $30 per year at DiscountMags, it tends to fetch closer to $20 at Amazon where the 6-month option is on sale for $10. This is matching our previous deal price. Needless to say, today’s Forbes magazine offer is about as low as it gets outside of one-off Black Friday deals. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, Forbes magazine focuses on “top management and those aspiring to positions of corporate leadership in business.” This insider publication includes features on successful business ventures, marketing, law, taxes, investment opportunities, and much more.

If you’re looking for some Kindle reads, Amazon has loads of downloadable magazine deals on sale from $5, not to mention these books from $2. You can also now score 2-months of Kindle Unlimited for free while Amazon’s Prime Book Box for kids is still on sale for $17. That’s on top of all the comics we have right now from $1.

More on Forbes Magazine:

Forbes focuses on top management and those aspiring to positions of corporate leadership in business. This insider publication features information on successful companies and individuals, industries, marketing, law, taxes, technology, computers, communications, investments, management performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!