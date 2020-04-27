Refresh your Kindle library with these downloadable book deals from $2

- Apr. 27th 2020 11:57 am ET

0

Amazon is now offering some great deals on downloadable Kindle books starting from $2. One standout is Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Kindle Edition for $4.99. Regularly between $18 and $20 in physical form, this is the lowest price we can find on the Kindle best-seller. Elton John’s “first and only official autobiography” reveals “the truth about his extraordinary life” from his rollercoaster beginnings to becoming a living legend and a father. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for additional details on the Elton bio and for loads more Kindle books from $2.

More downloadable Kindle books on sale:

But we have plenty of reading material on sale right now. On top of all the downloadable magazine deals on sale from $5 at Amazon, the latest DiscountMags sale is still live along with all of the comics on sale from $1 right here. Amazon’s Prime Book Box for kids delivers new reads every month and is now down at $17, plus be sure to browse through our latest reading list for more.

More on Me: Elton John Official Autobiography:

Christened Reginald Dwight, he was a shy boy with Buddy Holly glasses who grew up in the London suburb of Pinner and dreamed of becoming a pop star. By the age of twenty-three he was performing his first gig in America, facing an astonished audience in his bright yellow dungarees, a star-spangled T-shirt, and boots with wings. Elton John had arrived and the music world would never be the same again.

Kindle

