Enjoy some new reads with Kindle Unlimited: 2-month trial for FREE ($20 value)

Amazon offers 2-months of its Kindle Unlimited digital book service for FREE. You’d typically pay $10 per month, which is what the rate will go up to following the free trial. You’ll need to be a new subscriber to take advantage of this offer. Kindle Unlimited includes access to over one million titles, new magazines and a vast library of audiobooks. With social distancing the new norm, now is a great time to load up your Kindle and catch up on some reading. You can learn more about this promotion right here.

Top off your new Kindle Unlimited subscription with this month’s Amazon Fire Reads. Prime members can choose one title for FREE from a selection of books recently-released. Your pick will become a permanent addition to your library. Each listing typically goes for $6. If more than one catches your eye, you can enjoy a discounted price of $2 on each additional book. Additional details can be found on this page.

Don’t miss yesterday’s big Kindle eBook sale with deals from $2 across a variety of genres. Headlining is Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Kindle Edition for $5 and more.

More on Kindle Unlimited:

