Air fryers, toaster ovens, more up to 50% off with deals starting from $15

- Apr. 29th 2020 8:54 am ET

From $15
0

Best Buy and its official eBay store are now have a series of air fryers on sale along with some toaster ovens, and more. One standout is the Cuisinart Air Fryer (AFR-25) for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 and currently $75 elsewhere, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and $10 below the Amazon all-time low. This model features a brushed stainless steel exterior with a non-stick interior and viewing window to monitor the cooking process. Along with the adjustable thermostat, included frying basket, and built-in timer, this model can cook up to 2.5-lbs. of food at a time. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

The Chefman TurboFry is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at just $40 on Amazon. It carries solid ratings from over 800 customers and comes with everything you need for delicious air fried meals. However, you’ll also find even more air fryers on sale along with other cooker deals in the list below:

We also spotted a great deal on a Chefman waffle maker this morning and don’t forget about this stainless steel dish rack at a new Amazon low. You’ll find even more right here.

More on the Cuisinart Air Fryer (AFR-25):

Air fryers on sale: Enjoy all types of fried foods easily with this compact Cuisinart AirFryer. The nonstick interior makes it easy to clean, and the stainless steel material is durable. This compact Cuisinart AirFryer has enough capacity for 2.5 pounds of food, and the intuitive controls consist of two knobs to set the temperature and the timer. Specially engineered motor fan and heater deliver powerful airflow and high heat for perfectly fried results; quiet operation- optimal performance with minimal noise

HP accessories sale

