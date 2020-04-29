Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $750 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition from $749.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, you’d typically pay at least $999 for these models depending on the configuration. Today’s deals are a minimum $20 less than our previous refurbished mention.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. You can check out all of the models in today’s sale right here. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Prefer new condition? We still have deals from $799 on nearly all of Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

