ComiXology takes 75% off Marvel 2020 must-reads: Spider-Man Noir, more from $1

- Apr. 29th 2020 4:52 pm ET

0

ComiXology is following up its DC sale from yesterday with a batch of must-have Marvel single issue reads from under $1. Throughout all of the deals, you’ll find plenty of comics released from this year headlined by Spider-Man Noir at $0.99. Down from $4, today’s offer is good for a 75% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Offering a gritty take on everyone’s favorite neighborhood webslinger, Spider-Man Noir explores a unique and action-packed world. Head below for even more Marvel 2020 must-reads.

Standouts from the Marvel 2020 sale:

Swing by our Comixology guide for even more discounted graphic novels and single issue reads. Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics.

Spider-Man Noir synopsis:

MURDER AND MYSTERY IN THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER! DATELINE, 1939! As the specter of war looms on the horizon, SPIDER-MAN: NOIR fights the good fight at home, stopping the injustices of a more friendlyneighborhood variety. But after a dame is murdered at The Black Cat nightclub and all clues point overseas, Spidey will have no choice but to board the next flight to Europe and kick off a globetrotting adventure through yesteryear of the Marvel Universe!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP accessories sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Comixology

Comixology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go