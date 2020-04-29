ComiXology is following up its DC sale from yesterday with a batch of must-have Marvel single issue reads from under $1. Throughout all of the deals, you’ll find plenty of comics released from this year headlined by Spider-Man Noir at $0.99. Down from $4, today’s offer is good for a 75% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Offering a gritty take on everyone’s favorite neighborhood webslinger, Spider-Man Noir explores a unique and action-packed world. Head below for even more Marvel 2020 must-reads.

Standouts from the Marvel 2020 sale:

Swing by our Comixology guide for even more discounted graphic novels and single issue reads. Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics.

Spider-Man Noir synopsis:

MURDER AND MYSTERY IN THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER! DATELINE, 1939! As the specter of war looms on the horizon, SPIDER-MAN: NOIR fights the good fight at home, stopping the injustices of a more friendlyneighborhood variety. But after a dame is murdered at The Black Cat nightclub and all clues point overseas, Spidey will have no choice but to board the next flight to Europe and kick off a globetrotting adventure through yesteryear of the Marvel Universe!

