Following up yesterday’s Marvel Ironheart sale, ComiXology has kicked off a DC Spring Sale with thousands of digital graphic novels priced from $5. Amongst all of the offers, one standout is on Superman: Last Son of Krypton at $6.99. Down from $13, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount and marks a new low for a digital copy. This 252-page novel centers around the Man of Steel who’s famously the last survivor of Krypton. Or so he thought. After a rocket lands in Metropolis containing a boy, Superman commits himself to protecting the child from Lex Luthor and other foes. Head below for more.

Other notable DC graphic novels include:

Swing by our Comixology guide for even more discounted graphic novels and single issue reads. Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics.

And while you’re at it, go grab the Kindle eBook of Overthinking: How to Eliminate Anxiety while it’s free at Amazon.

Last Son of Krypton synopsis:

A rocket lands in Metropolis containing a boy Superman thinks is from Krypton. Along with figuring out what that means to him, Superman must protect young Christopher Kent, who has become the most valuable child on the planet thanks to his immense power. Will Superman be able to protect him against both Lex Luthor and his new Superman Revenge Squad, as well as the Phantom Zone criminals General Zod, Ursa and Non?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!