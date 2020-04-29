CORSAIR’s K95 RGB Platinum offers custom macros and RGB at $130 (Reg. $180)

Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally up to $180 at Amazon, it’s on sale for $145 there right now. Offering Cherry MX Speed switches, this mechanical keyboard will give you a leg-up in games where other players are still using membrane-based input devices. Plus, the customizable macro keys make it super simple to program your own functions to happen with just a single click. This keyboard also sports per-key RGB backlighting that makes it so you can easily customize it to fit your space perfectly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something slightly more sleek and a bit more budget-friendly? Well, the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Keyboard is available at under $94 shipped on Amazon. It offers a pseudo-mechanical switch that offers a clicky feel while coming in a more affordable package. You’ll also get a unique OLED display on the keyboard that can be customized to display nearly anything. Learn more about the Apex 5 in our announcement coverage.

If you’re working on finishing up your at-home Twitch streaming setup, and need a webcam but don’t have one, well, Canon has you covered. Just last night they released a piece of software that allows you to use a Canon DSLR as a webcam, which ties in perfectly with streaming to Twitch or Mixer if you’re wanting to start doing that in your downtime.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard’s customizable LED backlighting delivers a multicolor light show and makes the unit easier to use in the dark. Mechanical key switches and 18 fully programmable G-keys make this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard an asset in any virtual world.

