CORSAIR’s K95 RGB Platinum offers custom macros and RGB at $130 (Reg. $180)

- Apr. 29th 2020 12:55 pm ET

Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally up to $180 at Amazon, it’s on sale for $145 there right now. Offering Cherry MX Speed switches, this mechanical keyboard will give you a leg-up in games where other players are still using membrane-based input devices. Plus, the customizable macro keys make it super simple to program your own functions to happen with just a single click. This keyboard also sports per-key RGB backlighting that makes it so you can easily customize it to fit your space perfectly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something slightly more sleek and a bit more budget-friendly? Well, the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Keyboard is available at under $94 shipped on Amazon. It offers a pseudo-mechanical switch that offers a clicky feel while coming in a more affordable package. You’ll also get a unique OLED display on the keyboard that can be customized to display nearly anything. Learn more about the Apex 5 in our announcement coverage.

If you’re working on finishing up your at-home Twitch streaming setup, and need a webcam but don’t have one, well, Canon has you covered. Just last night they released a piece of software that allows you to use a Canon DSLR as a webcam, which ties in perfectly with streaming to Twitch or Mixer if you’re wanting to start doing that in your downtime.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard’s customizable LED backlighting delivers a multicolor light show and makes the unit easier to use in the dark. Mechanical key switches and 18 fully programmable G-keys make this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard an asset in any virtual world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP accessories sale

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

