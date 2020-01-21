SteelSeries is known for its high-end gaming accessories, from keyboards to mice and headsets, the company makes it all. However, with its latest release, the Rival 3 Gaming Mouse, along with both the Apex 3 and Apex 5 gaming keyboards, SteelSeries is entering a lower-cost segment once again. Prices for the company’s latest releases start out at just $30 and offer high-performance gear to every gamer.

SteelSeries’ Apex 5 mechanical keyboard includes an OLED display at under $100

Now, keyboards are generally used for one purpose: typing. However, we’ve seen a rise in new features coming to them, including using the RGB lighting to show your health in certain games. However, something that hasn’t been done many times before is the inclusion of an OLED display. The SteelSeries Apex 5 includes just that, which allows you to display gifs, show on-the-fly information from games like CS:GO or Dota2, look at song information on TIDAL, see incoming Discord messages, and more. This is an absolutely killer feature that not many other keyboards in this price range offer. You’ll also find a hybrid switch here, which gives the smoothness of membrane with added durability, performance, and a tactile click. If you’re wanting the best of both worlds for your desk, this keyboard is it.

Enter the game with SteelSeries’ Rival 3 mouse for just $30

The SteelSeries Rival 3 is the company’s most budget-friendly product launched today. It packs RGB lighting and a new performance-focused sensor, plus, you’ll find “unreal levels of durability” here. It’s a full-fledged gaming mouse using cutting-edge technology designed to be affordable for all gamers.

It weighs just 77 grams, making it quite light. The TrueMove Core optical sensor offers a “huge leap in sensor performance” at this price range. This sensor was built in collaboration with PixArt, a well-known sensor developer. It offers an 8,500 CPI with true 1-to-1 tracking, ensuring that your exact movements are replicated perfectly on the screen.

Enjoy a new world with the SteelSeries Apex 3 mechanical keyboard at $50

Buying a keyboard can be expensive. Some options cost nearly $200, and it can be quite daunting when building out a gaming rig. Well, the SteelSeries Apex 3 aims to make that task a bit easier. The Apex 3 a full-fledged gaming keyboard that uses SteelSeries’ cutting-edge technology, including 10-zone RGB lighting, “whisper-quiet” gaming switches, and anti-ghosting. It’s IP32 water-resistant which helps to prevent damage should an accidental spill happen. The low-friction switches are nearly silent, according to SteelSeries, and are guaranteed for over 20 million keystrokes.

You’ll also find a high-quality magnetic wrist rest here, ensuring that you’re comfortable while gaming. There are also dedicated media keys and a metal clickable roller, which is great for controlling volume and more. Plus, the three-way cable routing system ensures that your desk is always clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!