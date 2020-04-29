Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Bands on sale from $5 in various colors

TIMTU-US (97% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Bands from $4.99 Prime shipped in various colors. These sport bands typically sell for $10 each with today’s deals representing at least 20% off the regular going rate and as much as 50% in some instances. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Instead of paying a surcharge for Apple’s own sport bands, go with these budget-friendly alternatives for a fraction of the cost. You have the choice of a variety of colors along with four sizing options for different-sized wrists. Ideal for workouts this spring and summer if you’re after for a sportier look. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s deal is amongst the most affordable Apple Watch sport bands we’ve seen to date. Periodically we’ll see a standard silicone sport band fall to under $4 but this is right at the best we’ve tracked on the Nike stylings. Browse the rest of Amazon’s third-party Apple Watch bands for additional styles.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

  • Compatible Models: TIMTU Band Compatible with Series 4，Series 3, Series 2, Series 1, 38mm, 42mm, 40mm, 44mm, ALL MODELS.
  • High quality silicone material with smooth finish, soft and durable. An air holes design makes the band more breathable, lighter and comfortable.
  • Specially air holes design for Gym, Climbing, Hiking, Swimming, Camping, Traveling. The fashionable two-tone and styles perfectly fits any occasion for Woman and Man.

