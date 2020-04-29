Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Bands on sale from $5 in various colors

TIMTU-US (97% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Bands from $4.99 Prime shipped in various colors. These sport bands typically sell for $10 each with today’s deals representing at least 20% off the regular going rate and as much as 50% in some instances. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Instead of paying a surcharge for Apple’s own sport bands, go with these budget-friendly alternatives for a fraction of the cost. You have the choice of a variety of colors along with four sizing options for different-sized wrists. Ideal for workouts this spring and summer if you’re after for a sportier look. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s deal is amongst the most affordable Apple Watch sport bands we’ve seen to date. Periodically we’ll see a standard silicone sport band fall to under $4 but this is right at the best we’ve tracked on the Nike stylings. Browse the rest of Amazon’s third-party Apple Watch bands for additional styles.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

Compatible Models: TIMTU Band Compatible with Series 4，Series 3, Series 2, Series 1, 38mm, 42mm, 40mm, 44mm, ALL MODELS.

High quality silicone material with smooth finish, soft and durable. An air holes design makes the band more breathable, lighter and comfortable.

Specially air holes design for Gym, Climbing, Hiking, Swimming, Camping, Traveling. The fashionable two-tone and styles perfectly fits any occasion for Woman and Man.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!