Play Warzone on the couch: ASUS ROG Zephyrus M laptop $1,300, more from $880

- Apr. 29th 2020 11:56 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally $1,700, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This laptop sports a 6-core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, offering more than enough power for mobile gaming and video editing. In a sleek design, you’ll be able to easily take this laptop from the desk to the couch, bed, or even your local coffee shop at some point. Plus, the RGB keyboard has per-key illumination for an entirely customized look. ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus lineup is well-rated overall.

Other gaming computer deals:

More of an iPad fan? Well, you’ll want to check out this killer deal we’re tracking on the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It’s down to $750 right now, offering you a powerful portable computer at a steal of a price.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Laptop features:

  • Latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H Hexa-Core processor
  • 240Hz 3ms 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Type Pantone validated Display
  • 16 GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD, Windows 10 Pro, Gigabit wave 2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11AC 2×2)
  • Ultra-slim 15″ metal chassis, 18.9mm thin, 4.4lbs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP accessories sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg

Newegg
Asus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide