Play Warzone on the couch: ASUS ROG Zephyrus M laptop $1,300, more from $880

Today only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally $1,700, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This laptop sports a 6-core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, offering more than enough power for mobile gaming and video editing. In a sleek design, you’ll be able to easily take this laptop from the desk to the couch, bed, or even your local coffee shop at some point. Plus, the RGB keyboard has per-key illumination for an entirely customized look. ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus lineup is well-rated overall.

Other gaming computer deals:

CyberPowerPC Desktop: $880 (Reg. $1,050) | PC Richards 3.6GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/480GB/2TB GTX 1660 Super GPU

(Reg. $1,050) | PC Richards MSI Desktop: $1,149 (Reg. $1,320+) | Newegg w/ code APRILTRDNT 3GHz i7/16GB/1TB GTX 1660 Ti

(Reg. $1,320+) | Newegg

More of an iPad fan? Well, you’ll want to check out this killer deal we’re tracking on the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It’s down to $750 right now, offering you a powerful portable computer at a steal of a price.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Laptop features:

Latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H Hexa-Core processor

240Hz 3ms 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Type Pantone validated Display

16 GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD, Windows 10 Pro, Gigabit wave 2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11AC 2×2)

Ultra-slim 15″ metal chassis, 18.9mm thin, 4.4lbs

