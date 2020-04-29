RYOBI’s $99 electric pressure washer cleans up your outdoor spaces ($20 off)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous 2020 mentions. With warmer weather upon us, now is a great time to invest in a pressure washer to clean off the winter grime. This model offers a fully electric design, so you won’t have to fret with oil or gas, and offers up to 1600PSI of pressure. You’ll also be able to pump 1.2GPM, making it a solid option for light cleanups on your deck, garage door, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer features:

The RYOBI 1600 psi Electric Pressure Washer features a light-weight, portable design with on board storage for user convenience. It is great for use on bikes, campers, grills, patio furniture and many other recreational applications. This unit includes 3 nozzles: 15, soap and turbo for 50% faster cleaning. The RYOBI 1600 psi Electric Pressure Washer combines portability with convenience for a unit that can go anywhere to get the job done.

