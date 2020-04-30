Capture stabilized videos with this $139 DJI Osmo Mobile 3 bundle ($180 value)

- Apr. 30th 2020 9:01 am ET

BuyDig is currently offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit bundled with two extra microSD cards for $139 shipped. Typically the combo kit sells for $159 by itself, with the bundled storage amounting to a $180 total. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date and the lowest available. Osmo Mobile 3 pairs with a wide range of smartphones, like iPhone or Google Pixel, and allows you to capture silky smooth videos thanks to its multi-axis stabilization. Alongside a storage pouch and carrying case for keeping everything tidy, this bundle includes the Osmo Grip Tripod, wrist strap, two 32GB SanDisk microSD cards, and a digital picture frame. The entire package will ensure you’re ready to capture timelapses, slow motion shots, panoramas, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 495 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t mind ditching the DJI branding, picking up the Zhiyun Smooth 4 Stabilizer is a great option to save even more. Right now it sells for $99 at Amazon, leaving you with an extra $40 in your pocket. Though you won’t get all the extra goodies like with the featured bundled. Over 110 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating

To bring the same stabilization features to your DSLR, we’re also still tracking a notable discount on the DJI Ronin-S Essential Gimbal. Having dropped to a new low, you’ll find it for $399 right now, down from $559.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

Position your smartphone for perfect shots with this DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The three-axis design reduces shakes for steady control, and the folding arm allows for effortless portability. A collection of one-tap templates makes it easy to customize your content. This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

