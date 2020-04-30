Bundle Amazon’s eero Mesh WiFi System with an Echo Dot for $199 ($298 value)

Amazon is currently offing the latest eero 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack bundled with an Echo Dot for $199 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches the price of our previous mention without the bundled speaker, and comes within $19 of the all-time low. This is also the best we’ve seen since December. Featuring three nodes, this mesh system can blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi thanks to its 5,000-square foot range. Each router touts two Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired expansion, and you’ll also be able to enjoy the brand’s TrueMesh technology to complete the package. Plus with the Echo Dot, you’ll be able to manage the network with Alexa voice command. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

Complete your network upgrade by scoring some Ethernet cables to get the eero mesh system integrated with all of the components in your setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

If you’d prefer a NETGEAR system instead, the company’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi package is currently marked down to $190 right now. Typically fetching $295, we’re seeing additional ways to upgrade your network from $160.

eero Mesh System features:

Improve your home network with this three-pack of eero Wi-Fi routers. Powerful dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity provides up to 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and TrueMesh technology helps minimize buffering and congestion. These eero Wi-Fi routers are easy to install and include a convenient app that walks you through setup and makes managing your network simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!