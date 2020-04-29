NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System drops to $190.50 (Reg. $295), more from $160

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System (RBK33) for $190.51 shipped. Typically selling for $295, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 5,000-square feet of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 1.2Gb/s network speeds with a dedicated backhaul channel. The main base router features three Gigabit Ethernet ports, which is then expanded by two satellites for whole-home 802.11ac coverage. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the ASUS RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $159.99 at Amazon. Down from $180, today’s offer is the first discount so far and a new all-time low. Equipped with 802.11ax support, this router can broadcast 3Gb/s network speeds and packs four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the first discount on NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System at $200, alongside some additional deals starting at $140. For other ways to adopt the latest in networking, be sure to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK33 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

From the home office to the basement to the pool, this wireless internet system covers every inch of your home with a strong WiFi signal. Unlike router and repeater combinations, Orbi covers the whole home with a single WiFi network and name, enabling seamless indoor/outdoor and room-to-room connectivity.

