Know when the door opens with Govee’s wireless chime at under $10

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Door Chime for $9.91 Prime shipped with the code F2WIX8E4 at checkout. Normally $16, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This door chime functions wirelessly and makes it super simple to know when someone is coming in or going out. It has a 110dB siren so you always know when the door opens, ensuring that your little one never wanders outside without you being ready. Plus, the chime just needs a wall outlet to function, meaning you can move it around the house within 330-feet of the door so it’s super easy to hear. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a wireless doorbell, we’ve got you covered. This kit on Amazon costs just $7.50 Prime shipped and offers similar functionality. While it won’t alert you when a door opens, it does serve to let you know when someone is at the door.

For other household upgrades, our smart home guide is a must-see. Today, we’ve got smart garage door openers, switches, and more on sale at great prices.

Govee Wireless Door Chime features:

Wide Working Range: The wireless door chime offer up to 330 feet detection range. Far enough to cover every window and door in your house and store. The chime receiver will alarm immediately when the magnetic door sensor separated 2cm.

110dB Loud Audible Alarm: Wireless Door Open Sensor is loud enough to detects entry, prevent kids, babies or pets going out the house, protecting your home or office.

Customized Alarm Chime: The chime choices include a doorbell, barking dog, siren and various snippets of well known songs. and 5 adjustable volume（0-110dB). And the LED indicator creates a visual LED alert for the hearing impaired.

