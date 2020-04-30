This Meross Smart Light Switch works with 3-way setups: $16 (Save 35%)

- Apr. 30th 2020 2:13 pm ET

$16
Meross Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart 3-Way Light Switch for $16.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Unlike many smart light switches, this offering is ready to power 3-way setups and only one is required. It sports a clean and simple white design that helps it blend in well with pretty much any home. When it comes to smart integrations, Meross has you covered with support for Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For any lights that aren’t 3-way, you can still nab four Meross Smart Switches for $8.50 each. This is less than what you typically buy a single smart light bulb for and those eventually go out. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 325 Amazon shoppers.

If you live in an old home your light switches likely won’t have neutral wires. This unfortunately rules out all of the options above. Thankfully Aqara just announced its new HomeKit-ready Smart Wall Switch and half of the variants do not need a neutral wire.

Meross Smart 3-Way Light Switch features:

The smart switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Echo Dot, Google Assistant, Google Home and IFTTT, simply use your voice command to turn on or turn off your light. Control your light via smartphone (iOS and Android) from anywhere anytime.

