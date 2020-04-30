Harman Kardon’s premium Enchant 1300 Soundbar drops to $400 (Up to $600 off)

Crutchfield’s Amazon storefront offers the Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 13-Channel Soundbar for $399.99 shipped. Typically selling for $800, it just dropped to $635 direct from Amazon and marks the lowest price we’ve seen to date. For comparison, it still fetches up to $1,000 at B&H and Harman Kardon direct. Featuring Harman Kardon’s MultiBeam technology, Enchant 1300 offers a surround sound experience “without extra speakers or wires.” The 13-channel speaker array delivers room-filling sound alongside “deep bass.” There’s also built-in Chromecast features for beaming audio from your smartphone. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth headline the connectivity alongside 4K HDR passthrough from the four HDMI ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Harman Kardon Enchant 800 Soundbar. This 8-channel alternative still packs the brand’s unique MultiBeam technology, but will only run you $250 at Amazon right now. If you can live without the more premium audio array, this is a solid budget-friendly option to consider instead.

Speaking of Assistant-enabled soundbars, we’re also still tracking a $70 discount on JBL’s Link Bar at $230. Not only will you be able to take advantage of Chromecast features, but built-in Android TV means you can enjoy content from streaming services, as well.

Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 Soundbar features:

Harman Kardon Enchant Series soundbars feature MultiBeam, an exclusive technology that delivers a truly incredible surround sound experience without extra speakers or wires. Hear deep bass without the need of an additional subwoofer or choose for superior bass with the optional wireless Enchant Subwoofer. T

