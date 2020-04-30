Expand your cord-cutting setup with Mohu’s Blade TV Antenna at $28 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Mohu Blade 50-mile OTA TV Antenna for $28.16 shipped. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer is $7 under the previous price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If a recent Disney+ or Netflix subscription has you thinking it’s time to cut the cord, this antenna is a great way to supplement content. With a 50-mile range, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from local news and other broadcasted content. With over 180 customers having left a review, 60% of them have left a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 50-miles away, the Channel Master Indoor TV Antenna covers a 35-mile range and will only run you $20.

Or if 50-miles doesn’t look like it’ll cut it, swing by our coverage on Antennas Direct’s cord-cutting sitewide sale. The deals start at $32, with 20% off the brand’s entire selection of antennas.

Mohu Blade TV Antenna features:

mohu has again reinvented the way An HD antenna for TV should look. The new blade HDTV antenna has a sleek and modern bar design and is both an indoor and outdoor TV antenna. Blade will make a statement wherever you place it in your home. Blade is the newest member of our modern Series of digital antenna for HDTV. This television antenna line will feature our brand new modern-style indoor antennas. As part of Our modern Series, blade kick starts a New era of Mohu innovation. Blade brings a fresh look to the Mohu family as our first bar TV antenna, unlike anything we have created before.

