Antennas Direct has just kicked off a sitewide sale for cord-cutters, taking 20% off a selection of its OTA antennas when code STAYHOME has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $50. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on the ClearStream 2MAX HDTV 60-Mile Antenna at $79.99. Down from $100, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount and is the best we’ve seen in well over a year. Whether you’re looking to bring an indoor or outdoor antenna into the mix, the ClearStream 2MAX is up to the task with a weather-resistant design. It can pull in channels from up to 60-miles away, including local news and other broadcasted content. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for additional top picks from the OTA antennas sale.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb. There you’ll get an in-depth breakdown as to which stations are accessible in your area. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 60-miles like the lead deal, you’ll find some options below that may be better suited to your setup.

Other notable OTA antennas include:

While we’re on the topic of cutting the cord, SiliconDust just unveiled its latest accessory, the new HDHomeRun QUATRO. Equipped with support for the upcoming ATSC 3.0 standard, adding this into your setup brings support for 4K HDR recordings and more. Get all the details right here.

ClearStream 2MAX HDTV 60-Mile Antenna features:

Crystal-clear, high-definition signals right out of the box! With virtually no assembly, this antenna has a unique, integrated diplexer for reliable, multi-directional UHF and VHF reception. No other antenna can match its performance in such a compact form. Ideal for suburban and rural areas. Includes 20″ mast, mounting hardware, adjustable mast clamp, and base stand for convenient tabletop installation.

