Powerbeats Pro and Solo Pro Wireless Headphone deals from $189 (Reg. up to $300)

Verizon Wireless offers the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones for $188.97 shipped when you also add two of these filler items to your cart. As a comparison, Powerbeats Pro usually sell for $250 with today’s deal coming in at $11 less than our previous mention. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Looking for an over-ear design? Beats Solo Pro go to $223.97 when you add those same filler items to your cart. You’d typically pay $300 here with today’s deal besting our previous $250 mention. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Beats Powerbeats Pro feature:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones in black

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto play/pause

Features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

Compatible with iOS and Android

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!