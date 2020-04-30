Today the Raspberry Pi foundation is releasing the latest accessory for its lineup of miniature computers. The new High Quality Camera brings recording capabilities to your projects with a 12.3MP sensor, back-focus adjustment ring, and tripod mount. Most interestingly, you’ll be able to incorporate off the shelf lenses thanks to an interchangeable mounting system. Head below for all the details on the new Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera.

Raspberry Pi unveils new High Quality Camera

The latest accessory from Raspberry Pi improves upon the company’s previous 8MP Camera Module V2, which hit the scene back in 2016. Living up to its name, the new High Quality Camera is a pretty massive upgrade over its now 4-year old predecessor. Centered around a Sony IMX477 12.3-megapixel back-illuminated sensor, the new add-on not only shoots higher resolution photos but should perform better in low-light scenarios.

Alongside the technical enhancements, Raspberry Pi has changed the design of its new High Quality Camera. While most of the altered form-factor has the more capable and therefore larger sensor to thank, the refreshed design also brings some other noteworthy features into the mix. A built-in tripod mount and back-focus adjustment ring are sure to be appreciated by tinkerers, but support for off the shelf C- and CS-mount lenses is the real star of the show.

Proprietary is a word that’s hardly associated with the Raspberry Pi foundation, and that carries into its latest unveil. This new interchangeable lens system is compatible with lenses used on most 16mm film cameras. That allows the High Quality Camera and accompanying Raspberry Pi to be used in plenty of new applications.

Before, some of the most popular ways to use the Camera Module V2 were centered around building your own smart security system and the like. But now, with an improved 12.3MP sensor and external lens support, makers will surely have a variety of new ways to take advantage of the accessory.

Now available for purchase

Raspberry Pi’s new High Quality Camera is now available for purchase from authorized retailers like CanaKit, PiShop, and more with a $50 price tag. As of now, there are two add-on kits available for a 6mm CS-mount lens at $25 and a 6mm C-mount lens at $50. It’s compatible with all of the company’s miniature computer’s from the 1 Model B onward.

9to5Toys’ Take

Raspberry Pi has a tendency to surprise makers and fans of its computers with unexpected new unveils, but today’s release is certainly one of the more unique. Being able to integrate an existing lens to a project will surely come in handy for plenty of uses, so it’ll be exciting to see what the Pi community comes up with down the road.

if you’re looking for tips or inspiration on how to leverage a camera for your Raspberry Pi project, this official guide is packed with information and available for free as a PDF.

Source: Raspberry Pi

