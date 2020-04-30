Targus’ 4K laptop docking station has three display hookups for $74 (Save 35%)

The official Targus Rakuten storefront is offering its Universal USB 4K Laptop Docking Station for $73.94 shipped with the code TG4 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $115 at Amazon, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This hub offers DisplayPort, dual DVI, six USB-A 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and more through a single USB cable. This helps to clean up your desk and makes it even easier to convert a laptop into a desktop thanks to the always-present USB and display ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you have a USB-C-enabled device, then this might not be the best option. However, VAVA has a $26 hub that would work great for you. It has HDMI, USB-A, and SD plugs in it that help with smaller workstations.

However, if you need the ample I/O from today’s lead deal, and have a USB-C device, then we’ve got you covered. Just grab nonda’s 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters for $9 at Amazon. This will let you use today’s lead deal on a USB-C device and give you a spare adapter to keep for other peripherals.

Targus 4K Laptop Docking Station features:

Build a maximum resolution workstation with the Targus 4K Universal Docking Station. Designed to support multiple laptop platforms and brands, this dock offers connectivity to the latest 4K DisplayPort video technology. Power users streaming video or high resolution graphics can connect a 4K monitor for incredibly crisp, clear images at resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 x 30 fps. Perfect for tight spaces, elements like stacked ports and side access to power ports maximizes the small footprint. The non-slip, angled top surface creates a comfortable typing angle for the laptop. Truly universal, this dock plugs in to the laptop USB port to provide all the functionality of a fully loaded desktop workstation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!