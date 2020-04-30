It’s time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Classics from a galaxy far, far away, top-notch puzzlers, photo editors, crafting RPGs, interactive puzzlers, and much more grace today’s lineup of price drops. Every morning at this time we scour Apple’s digital marketplaces to collect all of the most notable price drops so you don’t have to. Today’s highlights include Crashlands, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus, btw – puzzle maze, Sorcery!, and many more. All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals can be found below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crashlands: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Punch Club: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Job Planner Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Electronic Toolbox Pro: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: Photo & Video: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE(Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SARKWO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Linea Sketch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Planner Pro – Daily Calendar: $5 (Reg. $25)

Crashlands:

Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.

