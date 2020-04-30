Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $42, Disney Afternoon Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Splatoon 2 in digital form for $41.99. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price currently available. Amazon is charging $50 for a physical copy right now. While we have seen it go for slightly less, it was only by a few bucks and you can download this eShop deal without getting off the couch today. The sequel features new dual wielding weapons and abilities, plus new game modes and all the inky multiplayer action you could need right now, local or online. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Disney Afternoon Collection, Fortnite Darkfire, Star Wars Pinball, Toki, Resident Evil Triple Pack, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox One and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New PSN sale: over 360 digital games under $20
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $35 (Reg. $60)
- New PSN sale up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack Switch $41 (Reg. $60)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells $16 (Reg. $25)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $35.49 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Death Stranding $28 (Reg. $50+)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Toki $5 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox digital Final Fantasy franchise sale FREE+
- Xbox digital Resident Evil franchise sale FREE+
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
The next Assassin’s Creed game is being revealed on YouTube
The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima release dates have now been unveiled
Pac-Man Championship 2 goes FREE to keep folks occupied at home
Cyberpunk 2077 console will be the last Limited Edition Xbox One X ever made
SteelSeries, Cyberpunk 2077 partner to launch official headsets + accessories
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
