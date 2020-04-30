Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $42, Disney Afternoon Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Splatoon 2 in digital form for $41.99. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price currently available. Amazon is charging $50 for a physical copy right now. While we have seen it go for slightly less, it was only by a few bucks and you can download this eShop deal without getting off the couch today. The sequel features new dual wielding weapons and abilities, plus new game modes and all the inky multiplayer action you could need right now, local or online. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Disney Afternoon Collection, Fortnite Darkfire, Star Wars Pinball, Toki, Resident Evil Triple Pack, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox One and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

