TP-Link’s 2-outlet Kasa smart plug sees first price drop this year to $25

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link HS107 2-Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $30, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since December and marks a new 2020 low. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, meaning you’ll find Alexa and Assistant voice control alongside scheduling features and more from the smartphone app. It features two individually-controllable outlets, which makes this smart plug perfect for turning on two different lamps, or commanding any combination of other appliances. There’s also no need for an additional hub, making it a solid option for those getting started. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 650 customers.

A more affordable way to enjoy most of that aforementioned functionality would be to grab TP-Link’s Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $10 at Amazon. This alternative ditches the 2-outlet design, but also allows you to save an extra $15 from the featured deal. There’s the same voice control and smartphone support, making it a great introduction to a connected setup.

While we’re talking smart home tech, earlier this morning we spotted a discount on Nest Thermostat E, bringing the price down to $133. If you’re looking to get ahead of the warm weather that’s on the horizon, upgrading your setup with a smart thermostat is worth looking into.

TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control up to two devices in your home from anywhere by plugging them into the HS107 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with 2 Outlets from TP-Link. Equipped with two individually controllable outlets, this smart plug enables you to turn on and off devices such as a lamp, fan, TV, portable heater, or coffee maker. The HS107 connects to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into an outlet through the free Kasa app.

