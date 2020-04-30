Upgrade your smart home with Nest Thermostat E at $133 (Reg. $170)

Verizon Wireless offers the Nest Thermostat E for $132.97 shipped when you also add these two fillers items to your cart. Final total reflected at checkout. As a comparison, this thermostat typically goes for $170. Today’s deal beats our previous mention by $6. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash and go with the Emerson Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $94. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control mean that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Seven-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30 minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $90. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 4,800 Amazon reviewers.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Frosted display

Remote control

Energy-efficiency

Home/Away assist

Wireless connection

Upgrade your system. The Nest Thermostat E works with most 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal.

