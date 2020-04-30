Save up to 32% on WD storage for your PS4, Xbox One, and PC priced from $30

Amazon is currently offering the WD_Black 8TB D10 External Game Drive for $169.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in months and returns the price to its Amazon all-time low. Designed with gaming consoles in mind, this hard drive is a great way to expand your storage pool to keep up with your ever expanding collection of digital titles. It’s compatible with PS4, Xbox One, and PC thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity and has room for up to 200 games. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 130 customers. For a better idea of what to expect, we also previously took a hands-on look at the Xbox P10 version. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Best Buy is offering a selection of discounted storage from Western Digital as part of its Deals of the Day with discounts from $30. Alongside options for expanding your console, there’s also some PC-oriented models to choose from. You can swing by the entire batch of deals right here or find our top picks below.

WD_Black 8TB D10 External Game Drive features:

With the WD_BLACK™ D10 Game Drive’s 8TB of added storage, there’s no need to waste time clearing room on your console or PC for new games—now you can keep your old favorites intact as you grow your library. Capturing and collecting your most memorable in-game moments is even easier with the extra storage capacity, so you can relive and share your greatest gameplay recordings with the world.

