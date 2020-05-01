Goal Zero’s Nomad 7 Solar Panel hits new all-time low at $50 (Save $30)

- May. 1st 2020 12:52 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Panel for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, is $3 under the best we’ve seen prior, and marks a new all-time low. With a design geared towards refueling smartphones, Goal Zero’s Nomad 7 can dish out 7W of power to connected devices over its 2.4A USB port. Or if you happen to own one of the brand’s portable batteries, there’s a port for connecting directly to its Sherpa products. Everything folds up into a compact package that can easily fit in a bag, and there’s a kickstand for propping up outdoors. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 200 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the Goal Zero branding and opt for RAVPower’s 15000mAh Solar Power Bank at $35. Not only will you pocket $15 in extra cash, but this alternative has a built-in battery for refueling smartphones when out of direct sunlight. I found it to be a solid option back in my hands-on review, and still use it on a regular basis. 

For even more charging gear, don’t forget to check out Satechi’s latest 15% off sitewide sale that’s discounting plenty of Apple gear and more. Our Smartphone Accessories guide is also filled with other deals that are worth a look.

Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Panel features:

The black Nomad 7 Solar Panel from Goal Zero is a portable and foldable solar panel that will directly charge small electronics like smart phones and GPS units, or Goal Zero battery packs. This unit puts out 7W of power, and you can chain multiple Nomad units together to increase wattage output for added versatility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Goal Zero

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go