Goal Zero’s Nomad 7 Solar Panel hits new all-time low at $50 (Save $30)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Panel for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, is $3 under the best we’ve seen prior, and marks a new all-time low. With a design geared towards refueling smartphones, Goal Zero’s Nomad 7 can dish out 7W of power to connected devices over its 2.4A USB port. Or if you happen to own one of the brand’s portable batteries, there’s a port for connecting directly to its Sherpa products. Everything folds up into a compact package that can easily fit in a bag, and there’s a kickstand for propping up outdoors. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 200 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the Goal Zero branding and opt for RAVPower’s 15000mAh Solar Power Bank at $35. Not only will you pocket $15 in extra cash, but this alternative has a built-in battery for refueling smartphones when out of direct sunlight. I found it to be a solid option back in my hands-on review, and still use it on a regular basis.

Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Panel features:

The black Nomad 7 Solar Panel from Goal Zero is a portable and foldable solar panel that will directly charge small electronics like smart phones and GPS units, or Goal Zero battery packs. This unit puts out 7W of power, and you can chain multiple Nomad units together to increase wattage output for added versatility.

