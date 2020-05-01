Save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple gear including its new AirPods charger, more

To close out the week, Satechi is kicking off its latest sale in honor of Mother’s Day with 15% off sitewide when code TREATMOM has been applied at checkout. That includes the brand’s entire selection of Mac gear, iPhone accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $40. One highlight is on the new USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods at $25.50. Down from $30, today’s offer is the very first price drop on Satechi’s latest unveil and marks a new low. Having just been released, the charging dock provides a more convenient way to refuel your AirPods with a USB-C design. It plugs right into a MacBook, iPad Pro, or compatible charger and has an aluminum build. Satechi gear is well-reviewed overall. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for other standouts from the sale.

Other Satechi sale highlights include:

Be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more iPhone gear including stylish Qi power pads, wall chargers, and more.

Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock features:

Power your AirPods with ease using the Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods with a wireless charging case, the Dock features a direct USB-C connection to recharge your AirPods when connected to a powered Type-C device. With its compact yet sleek design, the USB-C Wireless Charging Dock is a perfect addition to your work from home setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!