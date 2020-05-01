Save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple gear including its new AirPods charger, more

To close out the week, Satechi is kicking off its latest sale in honor of Mother’s Day with 15% off sitewide when code TREATMOM has been applied at checkout. That includes the brand’s entire selection of Mac gear, iPhone accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $40. One highlight is on the new USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods at $25.50. Down from $30, today’s offer is the very first price drop on Satechi’s latest unveil and marks a new low. Having just been released, the charging dock provides a more convenient way to refuel your AirPods with a USB-C design. It plugs right into a MacBook, iPad Pro, or compatible charger and has an aluminum build. Satechi gear is well-reviewed overall. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for other standouts from the sale.
Other Satechi sale highlights include:
- Trio Wireless Charging Pad: $102 (Reg. $120)
- Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Dock: $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mac mini Aluminum Stand & Hub: $68 (Reg. $80)
- 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger: $68 (Reg. $80)
- Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug: $42 (Reg. $50)
- Compact Bluetooth Keyboard: $68 (Reg. $80)
- and even more…
Be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more iPhone gear including stylish Qi power pads, wall chargers, and more.
Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock features:
Power your AirPods with ease using the Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods with a wireless charging case, the Dock features a direct USB-C connection to recharge your AirPods when connected to a powered Type-C device. With its compact yet sleek design, the USB-C Wireless Charging Dock is a perfect addition to your work from home setup.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!