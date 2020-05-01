Hover-1 Rally Electric Scooter returns to all-time low at $180 ($50 off)

- May. 1st 2020 7:23 am ET

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Rally Electric Folding Scooter for $179.99 shipped. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. You’ll find this deal over at Best Buy as well. The Hover-1 Rally offers a fully foldable design with built-in suspension and an LCD display. With a 12MPH max speed and total range up to 7-miles, there’s enough power here to scoot around town. With those specs, it’s also a decent option for teens. Offers support for riders up to 264-pounds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

Hover-1 Rally features:

  • Built-in Suspension and Built-In Wheel Reflector
  • Sleek Folding Electric Scooter
  • Electronic Throttle and Brake
  • LED light and LCD Display
  • Motor: 300W Brushless

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
