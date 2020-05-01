DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with loads of magazines on sale at $5 a piece. While you’ll find plenty of the usuals down at $5 like Wired, GQ, Elle, Mens’ Health, Women’s Health, Popular Science and others, with all titles at the same price this weekend, there are some particularly rare offers to be had. Head below for everything.

Magazines on sale from $5:

We are seeing almost all of the most popular magazines on sale in this promotion, but there are a couple particular standouts here. Both Dwell and Architectural Digest very rarely drop down to $5 these days. They usually sit in the $6 or $7 range during our regular weekend sales and exclusive events. Both Dwell and Architectural Digest are fetching $20 per year at Amazon right now, but you can lock them in for just $5 in the DiscountMags weekend sale. Everything ships free with no sales tax or auto-renewals.

While it’s hard to go wrong anyway, these are the two magazines on sale this weekend you’ll want to take a very close look at. But be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here for more.

Prefer some digital magazines instead? Amazon has plenty of them on sale from $5 right here and here along with loads of Kindle novels from $2. We also have all the discounted comics you could ever need and even more entertainment deals here.

More on Dwell Magazine:

While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer. Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!