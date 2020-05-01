Meural Canvas brings curated digital art to your office for $345 ($665 value)

Adorama is currently offering the Meural Canvas 27-inch Smart Digital Frame bundled with 1-year Art Library subscription for $345 shipped. Typically you’d pay $595 for the picture frame itself at Best Buy, with the added membership bringing the total value to $665. Today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 27-inch smart digital photo frame brings a collection of curated art into your space with a stylish design that blends into the rest of your home’s decor. Whether you’re looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift or to bring some museum-quality paintings to your office, Meural Canvas is worth a closer look at this price. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for a way to showoff family photos and the like at your desk, then Nixplay Seed is a more compelling option. Not only will you save quite a bit thanks to its $179 price tag at Amazon, but this 10-inch frame offers much of the same functionality as Meural, but without the wall-mountable design. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Or you could double down on the smart aspect of the digital photo frame and grab an Echo Show 8 instead. Here you’ll drop the price to $130, bringing with it Alexa control alongside a similar ability to show off family photos.

Meural Canvas Digital Frame features:

The Meural Canvas is a smart art frame that gives you access to tens of thousands of works—and it’s easy to upload your own. You control with our app, online dashboard, or the wave of your hand. With TrueArt technology—a proprietary blend of hardware, firmware, and software—images are rendered as textured as an original. Each frame is made from FSC-certified, sustainably sourced American hardwood.

