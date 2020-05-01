The official PayPal eBay store is offering some great deals on gift cards today including food delivery, Mother’s Day flowers, and more. One standout is this $25 Chipotle gift card for $20 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 20% off your next order from Chipotle either in-store or, at least for right now, online. If you can see yourself spending any money at Chipotle over the next few months or so, there’s no good reason to pay full price when you don’t have to. Scoop up one or more of these gift cards to ensure your next Chipotle meal comes at a discount. And be sure to head below for even more discounted gift card deals including Mother’s Day flowers, food delivery, apparel, and more.

Another notable gift card deal we spotted today will allow you to score some Mother’s Day flowers at a big-time discount. PayPal’s eBay store is also offering $100 1800Flowers gift cards for $85 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 15% off your flowers for mom at 1800Flowers.com. We all know how expensive these holiday bouquets can go for so this 15% off deal really couldn’t come at a better time.

You’ll also find a nice $100 Doordash gift card for $89.50 along with all of the other offers we have live right here. Those include discounted credit at adidas, Yankee Candle, DSW, and much more from $20. So if you’re not going to go with the Mother’s Day flowers this year, there are plenty of ways to score digital gifts at a discount right now.

More on 1800Flowers gift cards:

Mother’s Day flowers: There’s no better place to order flowers online than 1-800-Flowers.com. Whether you’re looking for roses, orchids, gift baskets, bonsai trees, flowering plants or wedding bouquets, 1-800-Flowers.com has the highest quality blooms and the most talented florists who can create exactly what you order. Dazzle and delight your loved ones wherever they may be with a fresh flowers and gifts.

