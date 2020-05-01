Amazon slashes 50% off Panasonic’s eneloop Battery Charger, now $9

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger (BQ-CC75ASBA) for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’re looking for a way to recharge more batteries at once or simply getting started with your collection, this charger is a great find worth picking up. Once locked in place, rechargeable batteries will be topped off in around 7-hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While on the topic of power, don’t forget to read up on Anker’s new PowerExtend USB-C Capsule. It has three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C Power Delivery output that’s ready to top off a MacBook.

Oh, and if you’re on the hunt for a smartwatch but are sick of refueling batteries, you may want to consider a hybrid solution. Withings Move is currently on sale for $56 and lasts 18-months before a battery needs swapped.

Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger features:

Individual battery charging technology

Charge any combination of 1 – 4 AA or AAA Eneloop cells in up to 7 hours

Convenient USB charging port; 5V 1a

Four LED lights indicate battery charging

Battery polarity detection safety technology – Auto shut off

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!