Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger $20 (Reg. $60), more

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South PowerPic for $20 Prime shipped in black. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 67%, beats our previous mention by $31, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South PowerPic aims to replace the average Qi charging pad with a stylish design that blends into your office or bedroom. It packs 10W charging speeds and props up your device for easily monitoring notifications while being refueled. When it’s not in use, PowerPic lives up to its name by doubling as a photo frame. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 135 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Looking for a wireless phone charger that looks perfectly natural in your home or office? Meet: PowerPic, the picture frame that features a hidden wireless phone charger. With a fast-charging Qi charger tucked behind the glass, just about any wireless compatible phone can be charged by simply setting it against the glass. The contemporary frame is made of New Zealand Pine and holds any standard 5″ x 7″ printed photo. PowerPic is, hands down, the best looking wireless phone charger that you’ll never see.

