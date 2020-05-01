Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger $20 (Reg. $60), more

- May. 1st 2020 10:23 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South PowerPic for $20 Prime shipped in black. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 67%, beats our previous mention by $31, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South PowerPic aims to replace the average Qi charging pad with a stylish design that blends into your office or bedroom. It packs 10W charging speeds and props up your device for easily monitoring notifications while being refueled. When it’s not in use, PowerPic lives up to its name by doubling as a photo frame. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 135 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Looking for a wireless phone charger that looks perfectly natural in your home or office? Meet: PowerPic, the picture frame that features a hidden wireless phone charger. With a fast-charging Qi charger tucked behind the glass, just about any wireless compatible phone can be charged by simply setting it against the glass.

The contemporary frame is made of New Zealand Pine and holds any standard 5″ x 7″ printed photo. PowerPic is, hands down, the best looking wireless phone charger that you’ll never see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go