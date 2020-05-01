Save $180 on ViewSonic’s ELITE 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor, on sale for $600

B&H is currently offering the ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Down from $780, today’s offer saves you 23%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. ViewSonic’s ELITE monitor comes equipped with a battlestation-worthy 1440p panel with 144Hz refresh rate. NVIDIA G-SYNC support ups the ante for your gaming needs and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut makes it a solid option for creative uses, as well. There’s also built-in multicolor LEDs on the back to add some ambiance into your setup. Alongside DisplayPort and HDMI ports, you’ll also find a 3-port USB hub and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 235 customers.

Create a clutter-free setup by using a portion of your savings to pair ViewSonic’s display with a monitor mount. This well-reviewed option at Amazon comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating and will only run you $55. It clamps to your desk and can be easily adjusted to fit your gaming rig.

If the lead deal doesn’t cut it, we’re also still seeing a $170 discount on Dell’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor, which has dropped to $430.

ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch 144Hz Monitor features:

Built for multi-display gaming setups and content creation, the ELITE XG270QG 27″ 16:9 144 Hz G-SYNC IPS Monitor from ViewSonic uses a virtually borderless design on three sides, which helps to maximize your viewing experience while minimizing frame distractions. This display is further strengthened by coverage for 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

