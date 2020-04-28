Dell’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor sees $170 discount to $430, more from $150

- Apr. 28th 2020 2:59 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Dell 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor (S2716DGR) for $429.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $600, today’s offer is good for a $170 discount and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Armed with a 1440p panel, this 27-inch monitor also clocks in with a notable 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync support. So if you’re in search of a battlestation upgrade that’ll give you the edge over opponents, look no further. There’s also a wide variety of I/O to take advantage of, including DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable monitor deals include:

We’re also still seeing an $80 discount on BenQ’s 25-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor, which brings the price down to $299. That’s on top of a discount from earlier today on Monoprice’s motorized standing desk at $260.

Dell 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

Delve deep into your favorite games with this Dell gaming monitor. Nvidia G-Sync technology minimizes stuttering and screen tearing for smooth graphics, and the adjustable display lets you customize your gaming setup for optimum comfort and visibility. Boasting a 27-inch screen, this Dell gaming monitor makes it easy to see minute details as you play.

