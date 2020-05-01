Microsoft’s Xbox One Wireless Adapter is a PC gaming must at $17.50, a new low

Nationwide Distributors via Google Express is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter for PC at $17.42 shipped with the code PTDUZB at checkout. Normally $25, and still fetching as much at both Amazon and Best Buy, this beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have the original Xbox One Elite Controller, or just have a desktop that doesn’t support Bluetooth, then picking up this adapter is a must. I recently started playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC and it’s a much more enjoyable experience with a controller. Thankfully, I have this adapter and can easily use my Xbox One Elite Controller while playing. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t have a wireless Xbox controller yet, then today’s deal won’t do you much good. Instead, you can grab PDP’s wired controller for around $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. While this doesn’t allow you to use multiple types of controllers, including the Elite, it does come in at a lower cost overall when compared to the price of the adapter plus a controller.

A great way to use the adapter is if you’re not a big fan of mouse and keyboard, yet want to play Apex Legends on PC for the higher-end graphics and performance. Season 5 lands May 12, so be sure you’re ready for all of the new content including Loba, quests, and more.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter features:

Play with your Xbox Wireless Controller on PCs and tablets running Windows 10

Use the adapter to play PC games or when streaming Xbox One games from the Xbox app to Windows 10

Wirelessly connect the Adapter to your Xbox controller to enable the same gaming experience you are used to on Xbox One, including in-game chat and high quality stereo audio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!