Microsoft's Xbox One Wireless Adapter is a PC gaming must at $17.50, a new low

May. 1st 2020

Nationwide Distributors via Google Express is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter for PC at $17.42 shipped with the code PTDUZB at checkout. Normally $25, and still fetching as much at both Amazon and Best Buy, this beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have the original Xbox One Elite Controller, or just have a desktop that doesn’t support Bluetooth, then picking up this adapter is a must. I recently started playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC and it’s a much more enjoyable experience with a controller. Thankfully, I have this adapter and can easily use my Xbox One Elite Controller while playing. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t have a wireless Xbox controller yet, then today’s deal won’t do you much good. Instead, you can grab PDP’s wired controller for around $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. While this doesn’t allow you to use multiple types of controllers, including the Elite, it does come in at a lower cost overall when compared to the price of the adapter plus a controller.

A great way to use the adapter is if you’re not a big fan of mouse and keyboard, yet want to play Apex Legends on PC for the higher-end graphics and performance. Season 5 lands May 12, so be sure you’re ready for all of the new content including Loba, quests, and more.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter features:

  • Play with your Xbox Wireless Controller on PCs and tablets running Windows 10
  • Use the adapter to play PC games or when streaming Xbox One games from the Xbox app to Windows 10
  • Wirelessly connect the Adapter to your Xbox controller to enable the same gaming experience you are used to on Xbox One, including in-game chat and high quality stereo audio

